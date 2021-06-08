Mach7 Technologies Recruits New Vice President of Global Sales

Mr. David Madaffri, a veteran of the healthcare industry with 20+ years in sales leadership roles, joins Mach7’s Leadership Team.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, announced that it has welcomed Mr. David Madaffri to the company as its new Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

For the past 12 years, Mr. Madaffri has worked for Philips Healthcare in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently serving as the Vice President of Sales for Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics for North America. He began his career as a Radiologic Technologist and later managed the Imaging Services at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California. He transitioned to commercial roles after leaving Sharp, having worked in Process Improvement Consulting, Implementation Services, and later Sales for both IDX and General Electric.

“I am excited to join Mach7’s dynamic team as we look to transform the nature of healthcare delivery,” said Mr. Madaffri. “I look forward to helping Mach7 further mature its sales strategy and spread its influence throughout the healthcare industry.”

The addition of Mr. Madaffri to Mach7’s leadership team enhances the company’s ongoing growth strategy to couple industry knowledge and expertise with innovative technologies to improve customer value and drive better patient outcomes. Mr. Madaffri will lead customer and healthcare industry engagement efforts in support of Mach7’s unique approach of offering integrated IT offerings in the medical imaging informatics space.

“David is a veteran of the healthcare industry, and I am delighted to welcome him to our leadership team,” commented Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 Technologies. “His experience and perspective on the needs of various stakeholders in healthcare organizations will help us build upon our sales strategy and take Mach7 to the next level in our commercial maturity.”

Mr. Madaffri’s full biography, together with the Mach7 Leadership Team, is available on the company’s website at mach7t.com/about-us/leadership.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

