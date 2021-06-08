Loonie steadies as Canada posts surprise trade surplus

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices

fell and data showed Canada’s trade balance swinging to a

surprise surplus in April.

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as

imports fell at a much faster rate than exports amid a major

decrease in the trade of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics

Canada said.

Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a

revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was

pressured by profit taking and a stronger U.S. dollar ,

but overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor

under prices.

U.S. crude prices fell 0.6% to $68.85 a barrel, while

the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at

1.2088 to the greenback, or 82.73 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a tight range of 1.2071 to 1.2095,

with investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision

on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to leave its

key interest rate on hold at 0.25%.

In April, the BoC became the first among Group of Seven

central banks to reduce the scope of its pandemic support.

Further tapering of its asset purchase program is expected next

quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Investors were also weighing reports that Canada is

preparing to ease restrictions at the U.S. border.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

fell to its lowest since April 15 at 1.439% before

edging back up to 1.445%, down 3.2 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith

Editing by Bernadette Baum)