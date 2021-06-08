Loonie steadies as Canada posts surprise trade surplus

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices
fell and data showed Canada’s trade balance swinging to a
surprise surplus in April.
Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as
imports fell at a much faster rate than exports amid a major
decrease in the trade of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics
Canada said.
Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a
revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was
pressured by profit taking and a stronger U.S. dollar ,
but overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor
under prices.
U.S. crude prices fell 0.6% to $68.85 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2088 to the greenback, or 82.73 U.S. cents.
The currency traded in a tight range of 1.2071 to 1.2095,
with investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision
on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to leave its
key interest rate on hold at 0.25%.
In April, the BoC became the first among Group of Seven
central banks to reduce the scope of its pandemic support.
Further tapering of its asset purchase program is expected next
quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
Investors were also weighing reports that Canada is
preparing to ease restrictions at the U.S. border.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
fell to its lowest since April 15 at 1.439% before
edging back up to 1.445%, down 3.2 basis points on the day.
