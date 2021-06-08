Liberty Gold Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 172,095,885 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 65.37% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Total number of ‘for’ votes cast: Votes ‘for’: Dr. Mark O’Dea 139,278,898 90.96% Mr. Cal Everett 153,057,247 99.96% Mr. Donald McInnes 135,339,351 88.39% Mr. Robert Pease 134,917,669 88.11% Mr. Sean Tetzlaff 152,805,804 99.79% Ms. Barbara Womersley 152,943,270 99.88% Mr. Greg Etter 152,978,482 99.91%

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company, was also approved by the shareholders.

Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

