Latin lawmakers don lazer eyes on Twitter in support of Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Gabriel Silva, a Panamanian congressman, is moving to follow in El Salvador’s footsteps by proposing legislation to adopt and other cryptocurrencies on a national scale.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele announced during the Miami Bitcoin conference on June 6, that he will submit a bill to lawmakers demanding that Bitcoin be made legal tender.