Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute To Kanye West

In honor of his 44th birthday, Kim shared a throwback photo of their family, including their children North, Saint and Chicago.
“Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈” Kim wrote.
And not only did Kim share the family photo, but she also posted a series of Instagram stories, including a childhood photo of Kanye.
She additionally shared a second family photo, this one including all four of their children.
Although Kim has been putting on a strong front amid the divorce proceedings with Kanye, she recently admitted she felt like a failure by ending their seven-year marriage.
“I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy,” Kim confessed on an episode of KUWTK.
She tearfully added, “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job…He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”
While Kim has clearly been struggling with her relationship off camera, it’s nice to see that she still cares for Kanye and wants to put on a united front for their children.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!