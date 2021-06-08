Khloé Kardashian Fires Back At Appearance-Shaming Troll

Amy Sussman / NBCU Photo Bank / Via Getty

She’s currently a spokesperson for Nurtec ODT, a migraine medication. You may have seen her commercial on Twitter.

@KhloeKardashian has big news for people with migraine! For acute treatment of migraine and preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. Don’t take if allergic to Nurtec ODT. Most common side effects were nausea and stomach pain/indigestion. PI: https://t.co/wZDdZ9yfXi


@NurtecODT / Via Twitter: @NurtecODT

@NurtecODT @khloekardashian Not here to say anything nasty about Khloe Kardashian. I am, however, disgusted, that with drug and medical costs being unattainable for many Americans, that pharma companies would spend even more on advertising with celebrities. Unless, of course, Khloe did this pro bono…🤔


@embohen / Via Twitter: @EMbohen

One user wrote, “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

@NurtecODT @khloekardashian Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?

What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?


@MarshaCoupe / Via Twitter: @MarshaCoupe

Khloé actually responded, saying that they’re both “entitled” to their “opinions,” but she shouldn’t attack “a woman unprovoked.”

@MarshaCoupe @NurtecODT sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked


@KhloeKardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé said, “My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they’re allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life.”


Stefanie Keenan / Via Getty Images for UCLA

But usually, she responds with humor, like telling a troll on Instagram she looks different due to her “weekly face transplant clearly.”

Or when someone asks “Who is that?” in the comments and she writes back, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

So there you go. Call Khloé out, and she’ll hit you right back.

