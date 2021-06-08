Khloé Kardashian Fires Back At Appearance-Shaming Troll

She’s currently a spokesperson for Nurtec ODT, a migraine medication. You may have seen her commercial on Twitter.
One user wrote, “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”
Khloé actually responded, saying that they’re both “entitled” to their “opinions,” but she shouldn’t attack “a woman unprovoked.”
In a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé said, “My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they’re allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life.”
But usually, she responds with humor, like telling a troll on Instagram she looks different due to her “weekly face transplant clearly.”
Or when someone asks “Who is that?” in the comments and she writes back, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”
So there you go. Call Khloé out, and she’ll hit you right back.
