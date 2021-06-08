Keira Knightley Wore Chanel Dresses During Lockdown

“What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe?”
During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actor revealed what she and her children did while self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it,” Knightley explained about playing dress-up with her kids.
“I put on red lipstick every day and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard,” she continued. “And my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings.”
“I thought, ‘What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?’” Knightley noted.
Knightley explained that it was “important” for her to keep their spirits up.
At the very least, the actor made the best out of a bad situation.
