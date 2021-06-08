Japan’s MUFG reports ATM troubles because of system glitch

Article content

TOKYO — The main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday about 180 ATMs were not working in the morning due to a system glitch, with some machines eating customers’ cash cards and bank books.

The system trouble occurred from 9:55 a.m to 10:05 a.m. (0055 to 0115 GMT), according to a spokesman for the bank. The problem was caused by an application failure, and the bank is investigating how many ATMs are still not working, he said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)