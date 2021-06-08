Japan to keep fiscal target deadline, re-assess later this year

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan’s supermarket group Aeon’s shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will stick to its goal of achieving a primary balance surplus by fiscal 2025, but re-assess the timeframe due to the damage the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on the economy, the government’s draft fiscal blueprint seen by Reuters showed.
“Japan will aim to bring the primary balance into a surplus by fiscal 2025, while seeking to stably lower the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio,” the draft blueprint read.
“However, the government will re-assess the timeframe by the end of the current fiscal year … taking into account the still unstable economic and fiscal situation due to the pandemic’s impact,” the draft added.
