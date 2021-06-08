Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.19% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.19%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 19.35% or 1500.0 points to trade at 9251.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 4.92% or 160.0 points to end at 3415.0 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.92% or 116.5 points to 2483.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.07% or 198.0 points to trade at 4665.0 at the close. Oji Holdings Corp. (T:) declined 3.12% or 21.0 points to end at 653.0 and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.12% or 660.0 points to 20520.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2239 to 1240 and 252 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 4.92% or 160.0 to 3415.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.15.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.61% or 0.42 to $68.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.64% or 0.46 to hit $71.03 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.35 to trade at $1897.45 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.22% to 109.48, while EUR/JPY rose 0.07% to 133.24.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 90.105.