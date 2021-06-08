Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.15% By Investing.com



Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.15%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 4.46% or 52 points to trade at 1218 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 4.06% or 730 points to end at 18720 and Ormat Technologies (TASE:) was up 2.53% or 560 points to 22660 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.72% or 203 points to trade at 7252 at the close. Shapir Engineering Industry (TASE:) declined 2.42% or 60 points to end at 2415 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.19% or 26 points to 1159.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 252 to 219 and 24 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.52% or 0.36 to $69.59 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.36% or 0.26 to hit $71.75 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.16% or 3.10 to trade at $1895.70 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.02% to 3.2441, while EUR/ILS fell 0.10% to 3.9512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.045.