Is Second Sight Medical Products a Winner in the Healthcare Sector? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Second Sight Medical Products a Winner in the Healthcare Sector?



Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:) has found a market niche for itself in the healthcare space developing implantable visual prosthetics to treat sight-impaired people. With the U.S. FDA approval for its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System in hand, can the stock keep soaring in the coming months? Let’s find out.Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) has been in operation for more than two decades. It develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are designed to deliver artificial vision to sight-impaired individuals. EYES’ shares soared to hit their 52-week high of $20 on March 9, following the FDA’s approval of its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System. The stock has rallied 20.9% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $7.

According to Business Wire, the Vision Care market is expected to grow at a 4.31% CAGR between 2019 and 2027.

However, EYES’ next generation Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System is still under development. Also, the company is alleged to have violated its MOU with Pixium Vision SA. So, with a narrow portfolio of products and solutions, EYES’ prospects look bleak.

Continue reading on StockNews