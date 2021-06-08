Investment product issuer 21Shares will list Bitcoin ETP on Aquis Exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Switzerland-based 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, has said it will make its (BTC) exchange-traded product available to traders in the United Kingdom through the Aquis Exchange.

According to an announcement from 21Shares, its Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) will be available to professional investors on the Aquis Exchange this summer. U.K.-based firm GHCO will be acting as the crypto ETP’s liquidity provider, with 21Shares saying the product would be “engineered like an [exchange-traded fund].”