India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.07% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.07%, while the index lost 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.26% or 23.35 points to trade at 1057.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 2.10% or 7.25 points to end at 352.75 and Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.93% or 10.35 points to 546.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.84% or 7.25 points to trade at 387.75 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 1.56% or 17.60 points to end at 1111.10 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.21% or 31.25 points to 2554.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.53% to 1058.55, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.91% to settle at 546.80 and HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.83% to close at 967.05.

The worst performers were State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 1.21% to 427.15 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.18% to settle at 2554.30 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.11% to 1796.45 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 931 to 769 and 31 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1755 rose and 1309 declined, while 126 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 2.10% or 7.25 to 352.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.20% to 15.2250 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.13% or 2.55 to $1896.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.74% or 0.51 to hit $68.72 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.78% or 0.56 to trade at $70.93 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.13% to 72.880, while EUR/INR rose 0.00% to 88.7210.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.065.

