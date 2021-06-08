‘I should have bought a lot more,’ laments billionaire investor on Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

‘I should have bought a lot more,’ laments billionaire investor on Bitcoin
Marc Lasry, co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, believes that despite recent volatility in the crypto market, it likely isn’t going away.
In a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Lasry said that while the price of (BTC) could go anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000, the market has been established, implying it is unlikely to go to zero. The billionaire commented that his 2018 prediction that BTC would reach $40,000 was based on institutional investors driving interest.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.