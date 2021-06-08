‘I should have bought a lot more,’ laments billionaire investor on Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Marc Lasry, co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, believes that despite recent volatility in the crypto market, it likely isn’t going away.

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Lasry said that while the price of (BTC) could go anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000, the market has been established, implying it is unlikely to go to zero. The billionaire commented that his 2018 prediction that BTC would reach $40,000 was based on institutional investors driving interest.