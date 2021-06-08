Hong Kong includes central bank digital currency in fintech strategy By Cointelegraph

Hong Kong includes central bank digital currency in fintech strategy
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has published its “Fintech 2025” strategy with central bank digital currencies (CBDC), both retail and wholesale, included in the digital finance innovation package.
Unveiling the fintech strategy via a release issued on Tuesday, CBDCs will reportedly play a part in the city administration’s goal of promoting comprehensive digital finance adoption by 2025.
