Governance Polls To Include Real-World Assets By CoinQuora



MakerDAO: Governance Polls To Include Real-World Assets



MakerDAO announced governance polls to include real-world assets

The governance poll would be active for 3 days starting on Monday

MakerDAO announced governance polls to include real-world assets, parameter changes, and more. MakerDAO is an unbiased global financial system.

According to MakerDAO, the governance facilitators have added a governance Poll into the voting system on behalf of the Oracle (NYSE:) Domain team. Also, MakerDAO said that the governance poll would be active for 3 days starting on Monday, June 7 at 16:00 UTC.

The MakerDAO team added,

“This poll allows the MakerDAO governance community to signal their support or opposition to adding CF-DROP (ConsolFreight DROP Token) as a new vault type in the Maker Protocol with some collateral parameters.”

Further, the team said that the collateral parameters include the DAI debt ceiling, stability fee…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora