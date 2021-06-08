Governance Polls To Include Real-World Assets By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
MakerDAO: Governance Polls To Include Real-World Assets
  • MakerDAO announced governance polls to include real-world assets
  • The governance poll would be active for 3 days starting on Monday

MakerDAO announced governance polls to include real-world assets, parameter changes, and more. MakerDAO is an unbiased global financial system.

According to MakerDAO, the governance facilitators have added a governance Poll into the voting system on behalf of the Oracle (NYSE:) Domain team. Also, MakerDAO said that the governance poll would be active for 3 days starting on Monday, June 7 at 16:00 UTC.

The MakerDAO team added,

“This poll allows the MakerDAO governance community to signal their support or opposition to adding CF-DROP (ConsolFreight DROP Token) as a new vault type in the Maker Protocol with some collateral parameters.”

Further, the team said that the collateral parameters include the DAI debt ceiling, stability fee…

