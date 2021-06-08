Goldman Sachs survey By Cointelegraph

Asian hedge fund managers favor growth over Bitcoin: Goldman Sachs survey

Earlier this week, a Bank of America (NYSE:) survey found that American hedge fund managers favor (BTC) over tech, but Goldman Sachs (NYSE:)’ poll with the Asian chief investment officers tells a different story.

Goldman Sach Global Investment Research published a new survey polling 25 chief investment officers from different hedge funds. The results show that Bitcoin is the least favorite investment class for 35% of the participants.

