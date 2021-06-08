Home Business Goldman Sachs backs $28M funding round for Blockdaemon By Cointelegraph

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has backed a $28 million Series A funding round for blockchain infrastructure firm Blockdaemon.

The funding was led by Greenspring Associates and included participation from crypto lending firm BlockFi, and crypto-asset broker Voyager Digital Ltd, along with a $5 million investment from Goldman Sachs.