Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets eye U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,896.20 per ounce, as of 0643 GMT, while U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,898.70.

The dollar index strengthened 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

“Inflation has been on the rise in recent weeks, and traders are awaiting confirmation from U.S. data this week on continuous strengthening in the price levels,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, referring to the U.S. consumer price report due on Thursday.

“This (U.S. data) is expected to have a mixed effect on gold. On the positive side, gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, so the higher the number the more appealing gold will be,” Yang said, adding that more inflation would, however, raise concerns about Fed tapering.

A weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week has quelled expectations of an early tapering in the Fed’s stimulus.

Also on the radar, the European Central Bank is expected to hold its policy meeting on Thursday.