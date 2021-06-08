Gold falls on stronger dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold dropped on Tuesday as a firmer dollar countered a slip in U.S. Treasury yields as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline to taper monetary support.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,892.33 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,894.40.

The dollar index rose 0.2%, lowering gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies, while benchmark U.S. Treasuries fell to a one-month trough.

“It’s a tug of war between bulls and bears (for gold) at the 1,900 level,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding that declining bond yields are the “best” near-term tailwind for bullion, while the strengthening dollar and rising equities prices were headwinds.

Analysts noted that U.S. consumer price index data due on Thursday could spark fears that the Fed will begin a move to scale back its wide-open monetary policy, driving gold prices lower.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also suggested that a slightly higher interest-rate environment “would actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view.”

But Streible said that in the long term Fed policy was more likely to be shaped by the state of the U.S. job market and its recovery.