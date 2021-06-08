Gold Down, Investors Await Further Inflation Data By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, hovering just below the $1,900 mark as investors await further clues later in the week to gauge inflationary pressure.

inched down 0.03% to $1,898.30 by 12:12 PM ET (4:12 AM GMT). The , which usually moves inversely to gold, edged up but remained below the three-week high of 90.627 hit during the previous week. The benchmark remained near a more than one-week low.

Investors await the U.S. report, due out on Friday, that could indicate the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. The Fed will meet to hand down its policy decision in the following week.

The will hand down its own policy decision ahead of the Fed on Thursday, with both decisions to be scrutinized for any hints of asset tapering.

On the data front, contracted 1% for the first quarter of 2021, according to data released earlier in the day. The contraction was smaller than the 1.2% contraction in forecasts prepared by Investing.com but was lower than the previous quarter’s 2.8% growth.

The GDP also contracted 3.9% .

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, Australia’s Index climbed to 20 in May, higher than the previous month’s 17 reading. Meanwhile, the also rose to 37, exceeding April’s 32 figure.

In other precious metals, silver, palladium and platinum inched up 0.1% while platinum edged 0.1%.