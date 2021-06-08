Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies Will Enter the Turkish Market By CoinQuora

Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies Will Enter the Turkish Market
- Gold companies are now tapping into blockchain-based tokenization
- AgaBullion and Aurus Technologies signed a partnership
- The partnership’s goal is to release gold-backed crypto into the Turkish market
While Michael Saylor is saying is replacing gold, some companies are trying to leverage the positives of both assets. Merging the power of both gold and blockchain, AgaBullion and Aurus Technologies partnered to release gold-backed digital tokens in the Turkish market.
The Chief Executive Officer of AgaBullion is very optimistic when it comes to the partnership. In an interview, AgaBullion CEO Sarp Tarhanaci said,
We see a huge potential for digital precious metals.
According to Tarhanaci, partnering with Aurus gives their company the opportunity to use a blockchain platform that can implement fractional gold ownership in Turkey. In the partners…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
