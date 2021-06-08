Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.23% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.23%, while the index fell 0.42%, and the index declined 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.17% or 3.20 points to trade at 150.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 1.26% or 1.40 points to end at 112.25 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.21% or 0.64 points to 53.68 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 2.48% or 1.440 points to trade at 56.540 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 1.94% or 4.64 points to end at 233.96 and Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.44% or 1.155 points to 79.045.

The top performers on the MDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.34% to 402.800, CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which was up 2.39% to settle at 60.000 and Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.17% to close at 48.020.

The worst performers were Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which was down 3.79% to 97.360 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 3.26% to settle at 11.678 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.70% to 29.96 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.34% to 402.800, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 0.97% to settle at 130.250 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which gained 0.92% to close at 24.240.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 3.13% to 43.300 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 2.70% to settle at 29.96 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.07% to 68.060 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 387 to 293 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.17% or 3.20 to 150.90. Shares in CTS Eventim AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 2.39% or 1.400 to 60.000. Shares in Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.17% or 1.020 to 48.020. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 2.70% or 0.83 to 29.96. Shares in TeamViewer AG (DE:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.70% or 0.83 to 29.96.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.63% to 18.81.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.29% or 5.45 to $1893.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $69.66 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.42% or 0.30 to trade at $71.79 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.2180, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8609.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.045.

