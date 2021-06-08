France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.11% By Investing.com



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.11% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 5.92% or 4.37 points to trade at 78.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Legrand SA (PA:) added 1.39% or 1.22 points to end at 89.18 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 1.24% or 2.30 points to 187.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Credit Agricole SA (PA:), which fell 1.86% or 0.23 points to trade at 12.26 at the close. Societe Generale SA (PA:) declined 1.59% or 0.42 points to end at 26.31 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) was down 1.55% or 0.89 points to 56.68.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which rose 5.92% to 78.14, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 3.19% to settle at 26.56 and Accor SA (PA:) which gained 3.04% to close at 34.96.

The worst performers were Faurecia (PA:) which was down 3.03% to 45.14 in late trade, Getlink SE (PA:) which lost 2.87% to settle at 12.70 and Ipsos (PA:) which was down 2.46% to 33.65 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 323 to 277 and 65 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.27% or 5.05 to $1893.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.84% or 0.58 to hit $69.81 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.59% or 0.42 to trade at $71.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.2180, while EUR/GBP rose 0.18% to 0.8610.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 90.045.