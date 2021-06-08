Former SEC head and treasury undersecretary defend US crypto regulations By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The regulatory pressure is mounting in the U.S., with more politicians questioning whether the current framework is adequate.

An opinion piece penned for Wall Street Journal by former SEC Chairman, Jay Clayton, and former Undersecretary of the Treasury, McIntosh, have defended the United States’ existing regulatory apparatus regarding crypto and warned that excessive rulemaking could stifle innovation.