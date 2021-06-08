Former SEC head and treasury undersecretary defend US crypto regulations By Cointelegraph

Former SEC head and treasury undersecretary defend US crypto regulations
The regulatory pressure is mounting in the U.S., with more politicians questioning whether the current framework is adequate.
An opinion piece penned for Wall Street Journal by former SEC Chairman, Jay Clayton, and former Undersecretary of the Treasury, McIntosh, have defended the United States’ existing regulatory apparatus regarding crypto and warned that excessive rulemaking could stifle innovation.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.