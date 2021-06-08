Flare Raises $11.3M To Bring Smart Contracts to All Chains By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Flare Raises $11.3M To Bring Smart Contracts to All Chains
  • Flare has just finished raising funds in its latest funding round, amounting to $11.3M
  • The platform gives added utility for tokens whose chains do not have smart contracts.
  • Many more users will finally be able to activate their assets across DeFi and NFTs.

Smart contracts platform Flare finished its latest funding round raising a total of $11.3 million. The world’s first Turing-complete Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) network has successfully attracted important investors.

The round was led by Kenetic Capital and received investments from major firms including Digital Currency Group, Coinfund, LD Capital, cFund, Wave Financial, Borderless Capital, and Backend Capital. Other than this, private investors such as Vinny Lingham, Do Kwan, and founder Charlie Lee, as well as Newform Capital, Genesis Capital, ZB Group, MXC and DeFi Capital also added funds.

The platform gives additional utility for tokens through its smart contracts and uses its own native token as collateral for trustless iss…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR