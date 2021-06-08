Flare Raises $11.3M To Bring Smart Contracts to All Chains By CoinQuora



Flare Raises $11.3M To Bring Smart Contracts to All Chains



Flare has just finished raising funds in its latest funding round, amounting to $11.3M

The platform gives added utility for tokens whose chains do not have smart contracts.

Many more users will finally be able to activate their assets across DeFi and NFTs.

Smart contracts platform Flare finished its latest funding round raising a total of $11.3 million. The world’s first Turing-complete Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) network has successfully attracted important investors.

The round was led by Kenetic Capital and received investments from major firms including Digital Currency Group, Coinfund, LD Capital, cFund, Wave Financial, Borderless Capital, and Backend Capital. Other than this, private investors such as Vinny Lingham, Do Kwan, and founder Charlie Lee, as well as Newform Capital, Genesis Capital, ZB Group, MXC and DeFi Capital also added funds.

The platform gives additional utility for tokens through its smart contracts and uses its own native token as collateral for trustless iss…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora