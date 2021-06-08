Finiancial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg News websites down By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vehicles drive past the New York Times headquarters in New York March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo



(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

(Reuters) -Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.