Finiancial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg News websites down By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vehicles drive past the New York Times headquarters in New York March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
(Corrects typo in first paragraph)
(Reuters) -Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.
Separately, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.