Exclusive-Mexico not eyeing tax hikes in fiscal reform -deputy finance minister By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government does not plan tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform, but will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.
“In 2021, we find ourselves in a situation where Mexico has no need to increase tax rates. So I don’t think that will be included in any initiative that the government sends to the new Congress,” Yorio told Reuters in an interview.
