Ethereum bull trap? ETH price signals breakdown versus Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Ethereum bull trap? ETH price signals breakdown versus Bitcoin

A recent run-up in Ether (ETH) prices against its top rival (BTC) appears to be at the risk of exhaustion even as analysts see the second-largest cryptocurrency as stronger among the two.

In retrospect, the exchange rate rose by up to 40.19% after bottoming out at 0.0553 BTC on May 23. The powerful rebound move reflected a spike in the capital flow from spot ETH to spot BTC market. That also led analysts at Delphi Digital — an independent market research firm — to highlight ‘s “formidable strength” in the Bitcoin-quoted markets. They wrote:

ETH price rise inside a bearish reversal pattern as trading volumes decline. Source: TradingView
ETH/BTC’s 2018 and 2021 top comparison per Delphi Digital’s outlook