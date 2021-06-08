EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.6655 by 10:57 (14:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 20.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.5262B, or 0.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.6613 to $5.2525 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 23.92%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.3139B or 1.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.6613 to $6.6960 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.70% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,566.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.66% on the day.

was trading at $2,357.79 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $593.4681B or 41.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $275.7951B or 19.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.