Enbridge Faces Second Day of Anti-Pipeline Outcry in Minnesota

(Bloomberg) — Protests against the construction of an Enbridge Inc. oil pipeline in Minnesota continued for a second day after about 200 people were arrested.

The Canadian pipeline giant evacuated 44 workers on Monday after more than a thousand people descended onto two work sites, including a pump station and another location along the Mississippi River. The groups are seeking to stop construction of the company’s controversial Line 3 oil sands conduit, which they say is a threat to indigenous land and the environment.

“There are some people floating in again,” Cory Aukes, Hubbard County sheriff, said by phone. “Sounds like the protests have rekindedled.”

Producers in the Canadian oil sands, the world’s third-largest crude reserves, have struggled to ship their output to refineries in the U.S. and abroad due to a shortage of export pipelines. But efforts to build new ones have faced fierce opposition. In January, President Joe Biden canceled a permit to build TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline, forcing the company to stop work that had already begun.

Indigenous groups and local communities have expressed concern about the impact to their land and waters.

Enbridge didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.