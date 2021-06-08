Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Won’t Have A Season 2

“It’s definitely a limited series.”
The actor confirmed the sad news during a recent conversation she had with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s “Actor on Actor” session.
“Do you think you’ll do a second season of WandaVision?” Cuoco asked Olsen, who replied, “No. It’s definitely a limited series.”
“Limited series. Well, we said that too,” Cuoco responded.
“I mean, I’m saying that,” Olsen explained. “I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die.”
“That’s true,” Cuoco replied. “You’re right. I really thought I had a major scoop for the entire world just now. But then she took it back very quickly.”
The first season of WandaVision ended in March 2021. The final episode was titled “The Series Finale” and it focused on Wanda realizing her truth.
Because of this ending, a second season of WandaVision would definitely be hard to write.
I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m sad this series ended so soon.
