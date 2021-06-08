Donald Trump Says Bitcoin Is a ‘Scam Against the Dollar’ By CoinQuora



Donald Trump called a scam during his interview with Fox News.

The comment comes after the news of El Salvador’s president making crypto legal.

The new U.S SEC chief focuses on making tougher crypto regulations.

Today, Donald Trump called Bitcoin a scam during his interview with Fox News. His comment comes after the news of El Salvador’s president making Bitcoin and other cryptos legal. Furthermore, the former US President reiterated his old stance against Bitcoin saying,

Bitcoin is a scam. I don’t like it. Seems like another currency competing against the dollar.

It can be recalled, Trump had a similar stance calling Bitcoin and other crypto assets are just scams facilitating unlawful activities. During his tenure, the crypto community experienced a regressive phase.

