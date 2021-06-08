Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to a small
bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation
data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the
global recovery and policymakers’ thinking.
Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are
growing nervous about whether the beginning of the end of
enormous monetary stimulus is nigh – and worry that interest
rate rises could end a 15-month dollar downtrend.
Some think tapering could be hastened, and the dollar
boosted, if U.S. inflation runs hotter than the 0.4% monthly
clip that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any
signs of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.
Both are due on Thursday and the anticipation has all but
killed volatility in major currencies, as traders assume a
wait-and-see stance. The euro was steady at $1.2174
early in the Asia session, while the dollar held firm at 109.42
Japanese yen.
Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its
lowest level since February 2020 overnight. The U.S. dollar
index is parked at 90.107.
“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery
isn’t under threat from either dangerous strains of COVID, or
from the Fed being forced to change tack (on stimulus) much

earlier than expected,” said Societe Generale currency
strategist Kit Juckes.
“So far, the vaccines appear to work and while distribution
is uneven … it’s still accelerating overall,” he said.
“That’s cause for hope. For markets though, it means that
risk assets need regular reassurance that the Fed isn’t going to
tighten sooner than expected. And so, we wait for Thursday’s CPI
data, then next week’s FOMC.”
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were firmly
entrenched in narrow bands, with the Aussie at $0.7741,
roughly the middle of the past two months’ range, and the kiwi
traveling likewise at $0.7197.
Sterling has also stalled as doubt has crept in
over whether rising cases of the coronavirus’ Delta variant in
Britain could delay business reopening plans scheduled for June
21. It last bought $1.4155.
BOC, ECB, CPI
Chinese consumer and producer prices are due later on
Wednesday, with the latter lately rising quickly as factories
pass on rising raw material prices. A further jump could signal
more price pressure flowing through global supply chains.
Canadian dollar traders were also on edge ahead of
a central bank meeting on Wednesday. The bank is expected to
leave rates on hold but flag further tapering of asset
purchases, with any surprises on the size or speed liable to
boost the loonie.
However, the week’s major focus is on inflation, and the ECB
and traders see both events bringing risks on all sides.
“U.S. economists are expecting a 0.4% month-on-month rise in

both the headline and the core inflation numbers – they’re big
numbers,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency
strategist Joe Capurso.
“I think the risk is they fall short of that,” he said. That
could pull down U.S. yields and bring the dollar with them,
Capurso added, unless the figure spooked stock markets’ enough
to drive safe-haven flows into the dollar.
The ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, but the
euro is likely to be sensitive to changes in the bank’s economic
forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be
reduced in months ahead.
Elsewhere, China’s yuan was steady around the 6.4 per dollar
level in offshore trade on Wednesday, as sweeping laws
aimed at competing with China cleared the U.S. Senate, damping
yuan bulls’ recent enthusiasm.
Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on
Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and
regulatory attention drove selling. It last bought
$32,914.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 131 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2174 $1.2173 +0.01% -0.36% +1.2178 +1.2172
Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.4650 -0.03% +5.94% +109.5000 +109.4150
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8967 0.8969 -0.01% +1.37% +0.8970 +0.8968
Sterling/Dollar 1.4156 1.4153 +0.04% +3.63% +1.4162 +1.4148
Dollar/Canadian 1.2108 1.2116 -0.06% -4.91% +1.2117 +1.2108
Aussie/Dollar 0.7741 0.7737 +0.06% +0.64% +0.7743 +0.7736
NZ 0.7196 0.7194 +0.05% +0.22% +0.7202 +0.7189
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
