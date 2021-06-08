Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to a small

bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation

data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the

global recovery and policymakers’ thinking.

Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are

growing nervous about whether the beginning of the end of

enormous monetary stimulus is nigh – and worry that interest

rate rises could end a 15-month dollar downtrend.

Some think tapering could be hastened, and the dollar

boosted, if U.S. inflation runs hotter than the 0.4% monthly

clip that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any

signs of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

Both are due on Thursday and the anticipation has all but

killed volatility in major currencies, as traders assume a

wait-and-see stance. The euro was steady at $1.2174

early in the Asia session, while the dollar held firm at 109.42

Japanese yen.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its

lowest level since February 2020 overnight. The U.S. dollar

index is parked at 90.107.

“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery

isn’t under threat from either dangerous strains of COVID, or

from the Fed being forced to change tack (on stimulus) much

earlier than expected,” said Societe Generale currency

strategist Kit Juckes.

“So far, the vaccines appear to work and while distribution

is uneven … it’s still accelerating overall,” he said.

“That’s cause for hope. For markets though, it means that

risk assets need regular reassurance that the Fed isn’t going to

tighten sooner than expected. And so, we wait for Thursday’s CPI

data, then next week’s FOMC.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were firmly

entrenched in narrow bands, with the Aussie at $0.7741,

roughly the middle of the past two months’ range, and the kiwi

traveling likewise at $0.7197.

Sterling has also stalled as doubt has crept in

over whether rising cases of the coronavirus’ Delta variant in

Britain could delay business reopening plans scheduled for June

21. It last bought $1.4155.

BOC, ECB, CPI

Chinese consumer and producer prices are due later on

Wednesday, with the latter lately rising quickly as factories

pass on rising raw material prices. A further jump could signal

more price pressure flowing through global supply chains.

Canadian dollar traders were also on edge ahead of

a central bank meeting on Wednesday. The bank is expected to

leave rates on hold but flag further tapering of asset

purchases, with any surprises on the size or speed liable to

boost the loonie.

However, the week’s major focus is on inflation, and the ECB

and traders see both events bringing risks on all sides.

“U.S. economists are expecting a 0.4% month-on-month rise in

both the headline and the core inflation numbers – they’re big

numbers,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency

strategist Joe Capurso.

“I think the risk is they fall short of that,” he said. That

could pull down U.S. yields and bring the dollar with them,

Capurso added, unless the figure spooked stock markets’ enough

to drive safe-haven flows into the dollar.

The ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, but the

euro is likely to be sensitive to changes in the bank’s economic

forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be

reduced in months ahead.

Elsewhere, China’s yuan was steady around the 6.4 per dollar

level in offshore trade on Wednesday, as sweeping laws

aimed at competing with China cleared the U.S. Senate, damping

yuan bulls’ recent enthusiasm.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on

Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and

regulatory attention drove selling. It last bought

$32,914.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 131 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2174 $1.2173 +0.01% -0.36% +1.2178 +1.2172

Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.4650 -0.03% +5.94% +109.5000 +109.4150

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8967 0.8969 -0.01% +1.37% +0.8970 +0.8968

Sterling/Dollar 1.4156 1.4153 +0.04% +3.63% +1.4162 +1.4148

Dollar/Canadian 1.2108 1.2116 -0.06% -4.91% +1.2117 +1.2108

Aussie/Dollar 0.7741 0.7737 +0.06% +0.64% +0.7743 +0.7736

NZ 0.7196 0.7194 +0.05% +0.22% +0.7202 +0.7189

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

