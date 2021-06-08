Dollar teeters as inflation test looms

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar clung to a small

bounce on Wednesday as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation

data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the

global recovery and policymakers’ thinking.

Investors have piled up bets against the dollar, but are

growing nervous about whether the beginning of the end of

enormous monetary stimulus is nigh – and worry that interest

rate rises could end a 15-month dollar downtrend.

Some think tapering could be hastened, and the dollar

boosted, if U.S. inflation runs hotter than the 0.4% monthly

clip that economists expect. For the ECB, the focus is on any

signs of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

Both are due on Thursday and the anticipation has all but

killed volatility in major currencies, as traders assume a

wait-and-see stance. The euro was steady at $1.2174

early in the Asia session, while the dollar held firm at 109.42

Japanese yen.

Deutsche Bank’s Currency Volatility Index hit its

lowest level since February 2020 overnight. The U.S. dollar

index is parked at 90.107.

“Markets need reassurance that the global economic recovery

isn’t under threat from either dangerous strains of COVID, or

from the Fed being forced to change tack (on stimulus) much