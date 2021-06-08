Dollar finds footing as traders look to key U.S. inflation gauge

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar found support on

Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data due later in

the week after softer-than-expected jobs data eased but did not

dispel concerns about early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s

monetary stimulus.

The euro fetched $1.2178, a bounce back from a

three-week low of $1.2104 set on Friday, but slightly below its

20-day moving average. The dollar also crept back through its

20-DMA against the yen, and rose 0.15% to 109.42 yen.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies

stood at 90.059, not far from 89.533, a 4 1/2-month low

touched late last month. It has been idling around there while

investors try and gauge the U.S. recovery and policy response.

“Worries remain that the Fed may start discussing tapering

asset purchases at next week’s FOMC meeting,” said Philip Wee,

an FX strategist at Singapore’s DBS Bank. “More so after U.S.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comment that higher U.S.

interest rates would be good for the economy,” he added.

Yellen said slightly higher rates “would actually be a plus

for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view,” during

a weekend interview with Bloomberg.

Still, Friday’s jobs data, which showed U.S. non-farm

payrolls increasing by 559,000 in May, came in below

expectations and eased concern about the Fed acting soon.

“It’s not that the payrolls numbers were weak. But because

so much expectation had been built up in advance, the dollar

suffered a bit of setback,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior

currency strategist at Barclays.

The data helped to pin down U.S. bond yields near their

recent lows, weighing on the dollar, while investors now looked

to consumer price data on Thursday for fresh direction. But

nerves about strong readings, which could boost the case for

tapering, are also giving the dollar some underlying support.

Many investors now expect the Fed to unveil a plan to reduce

its bond purchase later this year, and actual tapering to start

early next year.

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.4157 and the

Australian dollar eased slightly to $0.77444, even

though both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months.

With recent trading channels tight, implied volatilities on

both currencies have dropped to their lowest levels since early

2020, before markets were pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Mexican peso held firm at 19.835 to the U.S.

dollar, near its highest level since late January,

after midterm elections confirmed President Andres Manuel Lopez

Obrador’s MORENA party as the strongest force in the country,

but with a reduced majority.

In contrast, the Peruvian sol tumbled to an all-time low of

3.9367 per dollar as socialist Pedro Castillo edged ahead

of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in the country’s presidential

election vote.

Cryptocurrencies were also heavy. Bitcoin eased 2% to a

three-week low of $32,418, while ether fell 4% to a

one-week low of $2,431.93.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 432 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2178 $1.2190 -0.09% -0.32% +1.2194 +1.2178

Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.2600 +0.15% +5.94% +109.4350 +109.2100

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8980 0.8976 +0.04% +1.50% +0.8980 +0.8974

Sterling/Dollar 1.4157 1.4177 -0.14% +3.62% +1.4184 +1.4157

Dollar/Canadian 1.2088 1.2083 +0.06% -5.06% +1.2090 +1.2078

Aussie/Dollar 0.7747 0.7756 -0.13% +0.70% +0.7763 +0.7743

NZ 0.7216 0.7230 -0.18% +0.49% +0.7232 +0.7216

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Additional reporting by

Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

