Dollar finds footing as traders look to key U.S. inflation gauge

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar found support on

Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data due later in

the week after softer-than-expected jobs data eased but did not

dispel concerns about early tapering of the Federal Reserve’s

monetary stimulus.

The euro fetched $1.2178, a bounce back from a

three-week low of $1.2104 set on Friday, but slightly below its

20-day moving average. The dollar also crept back through its

20-DMA against the yen, and rose 0.15% to 109.42 yen.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies

stood at 90.059, not far from 89.533, a 4 1/2-month low

touched late last month. It has been idling around there while

investors try and gauge the U.S. recovery and policy response.

“Worries remain that the Fed may start discussing tapering

asset purchases at next week’s FOMC meeting,” said Philip Wee,

an FX strategist at Singapore’s DBS Bank. “More so after U.S.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comment that higher U.S.

interest rates would be good for the economy,” he added.

Yellen said slightly higher rates “would actually be a plus

for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view,” during

a weekend interview with Bloomberg.

Still, Friday’s jobs data, which showed U.S. non-farm