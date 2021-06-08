Dfinity founder takes aim at Ethereum’s complex layer-two solutions By Cointelegraph

Dfinity founder takes aim at Ethereum’s complex layer-two solutions
Dominic Williams (NYSE:), the founder of Dfinity and its Internet Computer, has slammed the scaling solutions put forward by Polkadot and for offering a disjointed user experience.
The self-described “blockchain maximalist” criticized Ethereum’s burgeoning ecosystem of second-layer scaling solutions, describing Ethereum as starting to resembling a ridiculously elaborate “Rube Goldberg machine” of “layer-two cloud applications.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.