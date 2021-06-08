Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.02%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.76% or 14 points to trade at 798 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 1.62% or 8.2 points to end at 515.4 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 0.90% or 2.1 points to 235.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.60% or 25.8 points to trade at 968.2 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 1.58% or 3.5 points to end at 217.4 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.58% or 290 points to 18040.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 65 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.68% or 0.47 to $69.70 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.41% or 0.29 to hit $71.78 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 3.65 to trade at $1895.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.07% to 6.1048, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.062.