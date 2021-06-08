Day Traders in Duel With Short-Sellers Over a Korea Meme Stock

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Funds looking to short shares in a South Korean power-plant builder are meeting resistance from retail investors rushing to bolster the stock, in an echo of what happened on Wall Street with GameStop Corp. earlier this year.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. surged 160% from mid-May to a Monday peak, a gain that sent its market value to the highest level since 2008. It has lost more than 23% since then, after hitting levels that indicated it was overbought.

Such volatility underlines the tussle between South Korea’s influential retail investors — many of whom refer to the stock online as “Doosla”, a portmanteau of Doosan and Tesla Inc. — and short sellers. Doosan Heavy, which builds nuclear and coal-fired plants, is among the most shorted stocks since the partial lifting of a ban on short-selling in May, according to Korea Exchange data.

The struggle will sound familiar to those who’ve tracked U.S. meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Some of Wall Street’s top brokers have recently quietly tightened their rules for who can bet against the most-popular meme stocks, according to people familiar with the steps.

A keyword search of short-selling turned up nearly one thousand posts on Tuesday alone in the online forum dedicated to discussing Doosan Heavy shares on Naver, South Korea’s most-visited internet search portal. Most users — retail investors known locally as “ants” — expressed hostility toward unspecified short-sellers and called for solidarity among “Doosla” shareholders.