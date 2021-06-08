Cryptocurrency Fear Indicator Gone Down to 13% Again By CoinQuora

Cryptocurrency Fear Indicator Gone Down to 13% Again
- prices down as much as 13% due to gut-wrenching week.
- The selloff happened after Chinese authorities announced restrictions on crypto.
- A broad crypto crash wiped out about $1 trillion in the market value.
Bitcoin prices fell as much as 13%, extending losses from a gut-wrenching week for cryptocurrencies. However, Bitcoin is very popular for more than 45% of the global crypto market. Yesterday, it was trading around $37,000 per coin — far off its all-time high above $66,000 just over a month ago.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin has dropped again. It was trading at above $32,000, according to Coinmarketcap. Other cryptocurrencies also fell over the weekend. was down 20%, trading around $2,400. Dogecoin fell 16%, and Binance coin was down 26%.
Moreover, the selloff …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.