Crypto Twitter says Bitcoin shorts are increasing, but data shows otherwise By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Margin trading allows investors to borrow stablecoins or cryptocurrency to leverage their position and improve the expected return. For example, borrowing Tether (USDT) will allow one to buy (BTC), thus increasing their Bitcoin long position.

Investors can also borrow BTC to margin trade a short position, thus betting on price downside. This is why some analysts monitor the total lending amounts of Bitcoin and Tether to gain insight into whether investors are leaning bullish or bearish.

Bitfinex margin Bitcoin/USD longs/shorts ratio. Source: TradingView
OKEx USDT/BTC lending ratio. Source: OKEx
Bitcoin perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt
Aggregate Bitcoin put-to-call options ratio. Source: CryptoRank