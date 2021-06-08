Crypto markets tumble after miners unload 5,000 BTC in one week By Cointelegraph

Crypto markets tumble after miners unload 5,000 BTC in one week
The crypto markets are against dropping, with crashing below $33,000 for the first time since May 23 as similarly broke below support at $2,500.
The downward momentum comes as bearish indicators continue to stack up for Bitcoin, with popular analyst William Clemente III identifying that miners sold more than 5,000 BTC over the past week — worth roughly $164 million at current prices.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.