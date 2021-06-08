Crypto markets tumble after miners unload 5,000 BTC in one week By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The crypto markets are against dropping, with crashing below $33,000 for the first time since May 23 as similarly broke below support at $2,500.

The downward momentum comes as bearish indicators continue to stack up for Bitcoin, with popular analyst William Clemente III identifying that miners sold more than 5,000 BTC over the past week — worth roughly $164 million at current prices.