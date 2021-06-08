Chinese government agency issues blockchain development roadmap By Cointelegraph

Chinese government agency issues blockchain development roadmap
China’s Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) have identified four essential application areas for blockchain adoption.
The MIIT’s five-point agenda for blockchain adoption is part of a document issued on Monday detailing guiding opinions to accelerate the promotion of the emerging technology for industrial development.
