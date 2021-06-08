China’s May new yuan loans seen falling as c.bank scales back stimulus

Article content

BEIJING — New bank loans in China likely fell in May, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank gradually scales back pandemic-driven stimulus to reduce debt and financial risks as the economy shows solid signs of recovery.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.41 trillion yuan ($220.54 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, down from 1.47 trillion yuan in April, according to the median estimate in the survey of 29 economists.

That would be lower than 1.48 trillion yuan issued the same month a year earlier, when policymaking was firmly in emergency mode to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis and paralyzing lockdowns.

Annual outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 12.2% for May, continuing a slow but steady decline since February and easing from 12.3% in April, the poll showed. Broad M2 money supply growth in May was seen at 8.1%, the same as the previous month, which was the lowest since July 2019.

The central bank is trying to cool credit growth to help contain debt risks, but is treading warily to avoid hurting the economic recovery, which has been uneven.

Top leaders have repeatedly vowed to avoid any sharp policy turns and keep borrowing costs low, suggesting any rate hikes are far off. Authorities have told banks to maintain support for small firms but be more watchful about extending credit to hot areas of the economy such as property.