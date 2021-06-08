Canadian dollar slips as greenback broadly gains ground

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar fell against

its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, but stayed

within its recent trading range as data showed a surprise

Canadian trade surplus and investors awaited a Bank of Canada

interest rate decision.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2115

to the greenback, or 82.54 U.S. cents, having pulled back from a

six-year high last week at 1.2007. It’s weakest level since

mid-May was 1.2144.

“The CAD is generally trading in tandem with its G10 peers

today, in what appears to be an environment of modest,

broad-based USD strength,” said Eric Theoret, global macro

strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

“The currency has been range bound for over a month now,

trading within a remarkably narrow range following its solid run

into the start of May,” Theoret added.

The loonie has been supported in recent months by higher

commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of

Canada.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its key

interest rate on hold at 0.25% on Wednesday and through the rest

of 2021. But it could cut the pace of its bond purchases once

gain as soon as next quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as

imports fell at a much faster rate than exports, Statistics

Canada said. Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major

currencies, while the price of oil , one of Canada’s major

exports, settled 1.2% higher at $70.05 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

fell to its lowest level since April 15 at 1.439%

before recovering to 1.449%, down 2.9 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith

Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alistair Bell)