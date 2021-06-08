Canadian Biotech Industry Ready to Wave the Flag at BIO Digital

“The annual BIO convention is unique in that unlike other traditional trade shows, it is not companies selling products but rather countries, regions, and states competing to attract companies, talent and investment. This is a difficult competition during ordinary times, but the pandemic has heightened awareness globally of the value of developing domestic biotech innovation capacity. Accordingly, the competition amongst nations to attract ideas, companies and people is even more intense at this year’s BIO. Importantly, with Acuitas’ technology central to Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine and the emergence over the course of the pandemic of AbCellera, Precision Nanosystems, VBI Vaccines, IMV Inc, and Medicago, Canadian companies and technologies have rightly attracted significant global attention. In this context, the BIO convention platform presents an important and timely opportunity to showcase Canadian companies, innovation and talent,” commented Andrew Casey President and CEO BIOTECanada.

BOSTON & OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada has become a destination for international collaborations and partnerships, as the long-standing reputation for the quality and caliber of research underway in Canadian SMEs, and research institutions drives awareness.

Canadian programming highlights include the following. Register here.

Wednesday June 9

10AM ET – Showcasing Canadian Biotechnology Innovation

A time to celebrate the remarkable scientific achievement for which the global biotech industry, the scientific community and regulators should be recognized. Incredible accomplishment of developing vaccines and therapies in extreme circumstances. The discussion will look forward toward the potential of the role the industry is playing during the economic rebuild in keeping Canada at the forefront of the world of biotech discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Opening chat between Minister Champagne and Andrew Casey.

Panel discussion follows, featuring:

Dr. Trina Racine, Associate Director, Vaccine Development, VIDO

Dr. Thomas Madden, President and CEO, Acuitas Therapeutics

Adam Buckley, Senior Vice President Business Development, VBI Vaccines Inc

Thursday June 10

10AM ET

BIOTECanada in partnership with the Government of Canada present the Canada Café featuring presentations by Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service. This is an opportunity to enhance Canadian companies’ level of knowledge and understanding of the European, North American, and Asian markets followed by a chance to network with Trade Commissioners.

Friday June 11

11:00-12:00 PM ET Bio+ech Connec+ featuring Biogen

Bio+ech Connec+ is a unique forum for early-stage Canadian biotech companies to connect directly with the business development and investment leaders of multinational pharma/biotech companies. This virtual forum will include a plenary session led by senior Biogen representatives who will provide an overview of the company, its R&D priorities including its pipeline and corresponding investment priorities for the period ahead. Biogen representatives will then engage in a question and answer session.

Tuesday June 15

1:00-2:30 PM ET BIOTECanada, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati present the Annual Coast to Coast Competition

Five companies from across Canada will present to a judging panel of key life science investors. The prize is a coveted presentation spot at BIOTECanada’s Investor Summit held in Whistler March 2022. There will also be a unique presentation from Caroline Huang, the 2021 National Champion from Sanofi Biogenius Canada showcasing her award-winning project.

PRESENTING COMPANIES JUDGING PANEL Axolotl Biosciences (BC) Lee Johnson, WSGR Cytophage (MB) Florence Rozen, Le Fonds de Solidarité FTQ CSTS Healthcare (ON) Parimal Nathwani, TIAP Soricimed (NB) Elizabeth Douville, AmorChem Cédric Bisson, Teralys Capital

