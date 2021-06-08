Byron Wien Sticks to 4,500 Target for S&P 500, Shuns Bitcoin

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. stocks will break out of a two-month slumber and resume their record-breaking rally as the economy recovers and inflation stays in check, according to Byron Wien, who favors gold over Bitcoin as a store of value.

The vice chairman of Blackstone Group Inc.’s private wealth solutions business reiterated his target for the S&P 500 Index to reach 4,500 at some point this year, a projection made in January that represents a roughly 6% advance from the index’s closing level on Tuesday.

In a departure from the Federal Reserve view that rising consumer prices are “transitory,” Wien expects inflationary pressure to persist and push 10-year Treasury yields above their current level of around 1.5%.

“I know there are a lot of people that side with the Federal Reserve and say inflation is transitory but that’s not my opinion,” Wien said in an interview on Bloomberg Television with Matt Miller. Inflation “will be between 2% to 3% and the market can deal with it.”

The rally that lifted the S&P 500 more than 10% this year has stalled in recent weeks as traders gauged the prospect of growth against the threat of inflation. A surge in input costs from oil to lumber has transpired with supply chain bottlenecks and a tightening labor market to spur anxiety over inflation running too hot.