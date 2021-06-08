BTC Investment Products See a Record Outflow of $141 Million By CoinQuora



BTC Investment Products See a Record Outflow of $141 Million



Institutions withdrew nearly $100 million from crypto products between May 10 and May 16.

According to CoinShares, BTC investment products see a record outflow of $141 million the past week.

CoinShares digital asset fund flows weekly report shows that outflows from institutional BTC investment products continue to surge. Also, based on the data, institutional investors reduce exposure, which saw a record outflow of $141 million this past week.

The withdrawals come amid May’s crypto market crash. More so, the institutions withdrew nearly $100 million from crypto products between May 10 and May 16. Thus, it is before the outflows temporarily slowed towards the end of last month.

Also, CoinShares highlighted the outflows as follow: