Blinken anticipates hundreds of sanctions on Iran to remain in place By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he anticipates that even if Iran and the United States return to compliance with the nuclear deal, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.
“I would anticipate that even in the event of a return to compliance with the JCPOA, hundreds of sanctions will remain in place, including sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. If they are not inconsistent with the JCPOA, they will remain unless and until Iran’s behavior changes,” Blinken told a Senate committee.
