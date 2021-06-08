Bitcoin price is fragile, but on-chain data points to fresh accumulation By Cointelegraph

But similar to a forest fire, whose destructive power is essential to the rejuvenation of a forest’s ecosystem, dramatic market shake-outs are a vital part of the full life cycle of a developing market, as excesses that have accumulated are burned away and cleared in order to set the stage for a new round of growth.

The May 19 crypto market sell-off saw $1.2 trillion in value erased from the total market capitalization as the froth and excess leverage of over-hyped markets was quickly eliminated.

